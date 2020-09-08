Farándula “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” terminará en 2021 Después de más de una década el programa de las Kardashians emitirá su última temporada el próximo año. Compartir Después de más de una década “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” terminará el próximo año. “Con tristeza decimos adiós” al reality show, dijeron Kim Kardashian y otros miembros de la familia Kardashian-Jenner el martes en un comunicado. “Como familia hemos decidido terminar esta viaje tan especial”, dijeron en redes sociales, sin dar mayor explicación por la decisión. El canal donde se transmite el programa, E!, dijo que ha sido una despedida que se ha ido aplazando. La nueva temporada comienza el 17 de septiembre y la temporada final llegará en 2021. La serie debutó en octubre de 2007, tuvo 12 spin-offs, como “Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami” y “Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian”. Ver esta publicación en Instagram To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim Una publicación compartida por Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) el 8 de Sep de 2020 a las 2:34 PDT Ver más de KIM KARDASHIAN KHLOE KARDASHIAN Más noticias La foto de Maluma mostrando parte íntima que sacudió las redes Ocho diseños compiten por ser la corona de Miss Universe Colombia La mesera australiana que le robó el corazón a Zac Efron