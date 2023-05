Exconcursante de ‘Gran Hermano’ murió tras sentirse mal en una discoteca

Italy - reality TV star 37 year old Monica Sirianni collapsed & died suddenly on May 5, 2023.



She was at a bar with friends when she suddenly fell ill and collapsed. Attempts were made to revive her but she died upon arriving at the Hospital.#DiedSuddenly #cdnpoli #ableg https://t.co/7ogOwP1xGS pic.twitter.com/hDLsE8EyVp