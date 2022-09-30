Bad Bunny, Karol G y más ganadores de los Billboard Latinos 2022

La fiesta de la música latina, que se llevó a cabo desde el Watsco Center de Coral Gables (Florida, Estados Unidos), premió a uno de los artistas colombianos nominados: Karol G. (José Feliciano recibirá el primer Premio Billboard Leyenda)
Después de las presentaciones de Camilo, el Grupo Firme, Manuel Turizo y otros, empezaron las premiaciones.
Te mostramos la lista completa de ganadores:
Artista del Año / Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Artista del Año, Debut / Artist of the Year, New
Ivan Cornejo
Gira del Año / Tour of the Year
Bad Bunny
Artista Crossover del Año / Crossover Artist of the Year
Skrillex
“Hot Latin Song” Canción del Año / Hot Latin Song of the Year
Farruko, “Pepas” Ganador
“Hot Latin Song” Colaboración Vocal del Año / Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event
Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”
“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Masculino / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male
Bad Bunny
“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Femenina / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female
Karol G
“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
Grupo Firme
Canción del Año, Latin Airplay / Latin Airplay Song of the Year
Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”
Canción del Año, Ventas / Sales Song of the Year
Farruko, “Pepas”
Canción del Año, Streaming / Streaming Song of the Year
Farruko, “Pepas”
“Top Latin Album” del Año / Top Latin Album of the Year
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Masculino / Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male
Bad Bunny (Ganador)
“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Femenina / Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female
Karol G
“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año Dúo o Grupo / Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
Eslabon Armado
Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Solista / Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo
Enrique Iglesias
Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
Maná
Canción “Latin Pop” del Año / Latin Pop Song of the Year
Rauw Alejandro, “Todo De Ti”
Álbum “Latin Pop” del Año / Latin Pop Album of the Year
Rosalía, Motomami (Ganador)
Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Solista / Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo
Christian Nodal
Premio Icono
Chayanne
Premio Billboard leyenda
José Feliciano