Bad Bunny, Karol G y más ganadores de los Billboard Latinos 2022

La fiesta de la música latina, que se llevó a cabo desde el Watsco Center de Coral Gables (Florida, Estados Unidos), premió a uno de los artistas colombianos nominados: Karol G. (José Feliciano recibirá el primer Premio Billboard Leyenda)

Después de las presentaciones de Camilo, el Grupo Firme, Manuel Turizo y otros, empezaron las premiaciones.

Te mostramos la lista completa de ganadores:

Artista del Año / Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Artista del Año, Debut / Artist of the Year, New

Ivan Cornejo

Gira del Año / Tour of the Year

Bad Bunny

Artista Crossover del Año / Crossover Artist of the Year

Skrillex

“Hot Latin Song” Canción del Año / Hot Latin Song of the Year

Farruko, “Pepas” Ganador

“Hot Latin Song” Colaboración Vocal del Año / Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event

Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”

“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Masculino / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male

Bad Bunny

“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Femenina / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female

Karol G

“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Grupo Firme