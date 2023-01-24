Premios Óscar 2023: esta es la película que encabeza las nominaciones

“Triangle of Sadness”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”, de Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, lidera con 11 candidaturas las nominaciones a la 95ª edición de los Óscar, seguida de “The Banshees of Inisherin” y “All Quiet on the Western Front”, con 9 menciones cada una.

Los galardones más famosos de Hollywood, y del mundo entero, anuncian una lista de candidaturas en la que resalta un título: “Everything, Everywhere All at Once”, la cinta con más nominaciones. Lea aquí: Tras polémica cachetada, este será el remplazo de Chris Rock en los Óscar

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Martin McDonagh (”The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert (”Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Steven Spielberg (”The Fabelmans”)

Todd Field (”Tár”)

Ruben Östlund (”Triangle of Sadness”)

MEJOR ACTOR

Austin Butler (”Elvis”)

Colin Farrell (”The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Brendan Fraser (”The Whale”)

Paul Mescal (”Aftersun”)

Bill Nighy (”Living”)

MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO

Brendan Gleeson (”The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Brian Tyree Henry (”Causeway”)

Judd Hirsch (”The Fabelmans”)

Barry Keoghan (”The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Ke Huy Quan (”Everything Everywhere All at Once”). Lea también: ‘Avatar 3’: no creerás cuántas horas podría durar la película

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Cate Blanchett (”Tár”)

Ana de Armas (”Blonde”)

Andrea Riseborough (”To Leslie”)

Michelle Williams (”The Fabelmans”)

Michelle Yeoh (”Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA

Angela Bassett (”Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

Hong Chau (”The Whale”)

Kerry Condon (”The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Jamie Lee Curtis (”Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Stephanie Hsu (”Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Living”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Women Talking”

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Triangle of Sadness”