Lista de nominados a los Premios SAG del Sindicato de Actores de la Pantalla

Lista de nominados a la 26ta edición anual de los Premios SAG del Sindicato de Actores de la Pantalla, anunciados el miércoles en West Hollywood, California.

(Los premios de Sindicato de Actores nominan a Jennifer López y Jharrel Jerome)

CINE

Actor: Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”; Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”; Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”; Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”; Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”.

Actriz: Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”; Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”; Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”; Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”; Renee Zellweger, “Judy”.

Actor de reparto: Jamie Foxx, “Just Mercy”; Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”; Al Pacino, “The Irishman”; Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”; Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”.

Actriz de reparto: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”; Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”; Nicole Kidman, “Bombshell”; Jennifer López, “Hustlers”; Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”.

Elenco: “Bombshell”, “The Irishman”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”, “Parasite”.

Elenco de dobles: “Avengers: Endgame”, “Ford v Ferrari”, “The Irishman”, “Joker”, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”.