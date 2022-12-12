Globos de oro 2023: conozca la lista de nominados

Después del escándalo y el boicot, la Asociación de Prensa Extranjera lanzó su lista de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2023, liderada por “Los Banshees de Inisherin” y “Todo en todas partes”.

La nominación fue leída por el dúo padre-hija George y Mayan Lopez en el programa matutino “Today” de NBC. (Globos de Oro, al borde de desaparecer tras cancelación de transmisión)

Esta es la lista de nominados:

Mejor drama:

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor dirección en una película:

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Mejor actor principal en drama:

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Mejor actriz en una serie dramática:

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria

Mejor actriz principal en una película dramática:

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Mejor actor en una seria dramática:

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Mejor actor secundario en una película:

Bendran Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherinst

Brad Pitt - Babylon

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne -The Good Nurse

Mejor película musical o comedia:

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Mejor serie limitada o película para televisión:

Black Bird

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Pam and Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus: Sicily

Mejor película animada:

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Mejor película en idioma no inglés:

RRR (India)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Alemania)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Bélgica)

Decision to Leave (Corea del Sur)

Mejor interpretación de un actor en un musical o comedia:

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Mejor actriz en un musical o comedia:

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor serie musical o comedia:

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Mejor actor en una miniserie o película para televisión:

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

Mejor actor secundario en una miniserie o película para televisión:

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

Mejor actriz en una serie limitada o película para TV:

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam and Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie limitada o película para TV:

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie de televisión de comedia o drama:

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Mejor guion original - Película:

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin