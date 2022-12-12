Globos de oro 2023: conozca la lista de nominados

Después del escándalo y el boicot, la Asociación de Prensa Extranjera lanzó su lista de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2023, liderada por “Los Banshees de Inisherin” y “Todo en todas partes”.
La nominación fue leída por el dúo padre-hija George y Mayan Lopez en el programa matutino “Today” de NBC. (Globos de Oro, al borde de desaparecer tras cancelación de transmisión)
Esta es la lista de nominados:
Mejor drama:
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor dirección en una película:
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Mejor actor principal en drama:
Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Mejor actriz en una serie dramática:
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria
Mejor actriz principal en una película dramática:
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Mejor actor en una seria dramática:
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Mejor actor secundario en una película:
Bendran Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherinst
Brad Pitt - Babylon
Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne -The Good Nurse
Mejor película musical o comedia:
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Mejor serie limitada o película para televisión:
Black Bird
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Pam and Tommy
The Dropout
The White Lotus: Sicily
Mejor película animada:
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Mejor película en idioma no inglés:
RRR (India)
All Quiet on the Western Front (Alemania)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Bélgica)
Decision to Leave (Corea del Sur)
Mejor interpretación de un actor en un musical o comedia:
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Mejor actriz en un musical o comedia:
Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor serie musical o comedia:
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Mejor actor en una miniserie o película para televisión:
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy
Mejor actor secundario en una miniserie o película para televisión:
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy
Mejor actriz en una serie limitada o película para TV:
Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam and Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie limitada o película para TV:
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie de televisión de comedia o drama:
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Julia Garner, Ozark
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Mejor guion original - Película:
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Mejor guion-Película:
Todd Field, Tár
Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Mejor banda sonora en una película:
The Banshees of Inisherin
Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro
Women Talking
Babylon
Los Fabelman
Mejor canción original en una película:
“Carolina,” Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
“Ciao Papa,” Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro, Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice (Top Gun: Maverick)
“Lift Me Up,” Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
“Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)
Cabe recordar que los Globos están tratando de regresar este año: una investigación de Los Ángeles Times descubrió que el racismo de los premios, una revelación agravada por otras acusaciones de irregularidades éticas. Muchas estrellas y estudios dijeron que boicotearían el espectáculo. Tom Cruise devolvió sus tres globos de oro. (Globos de Oro anunciarán sus nominaciones pese a saboteo de Hollywood)
NBC canceló el año pasado la transmisión que habría tenido lugar el pasado enero. En cambio, fueron transmitidos en un salón del Beverly Hilton sin presencia de estrellas. Los ganadores fueron anunciados en Twitter.
Lista completa de las nominaciones a @globosdeoro 2023. La histórica ceremonia de la 80ma edición se transmitirá el 10 de enero por @nbc @peacock, con Jerrod Carmichael como anfitrión.https://t.co/HuA3lJafwU pic.twitter.com/0cEvNGwgzw— Globos de Oro (@globosdeoro) December 12, 2022