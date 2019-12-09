Estos son los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2020

A continuación la lista completa de nominados a los Globos de Oro, en su 77ma edición, según se anunció el lunes. Los premios se entregarán el domingo 5 de enero en una ceremonia en Beverly Hills, California.

CINE

_Mejor película de drama: “The Irishman”, “Marriage Story”, “1917”, “Joker”, “The Two Popes”.

_Mejor película musical o de comedia: “Dolemite Is My Name”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “Knives Out”, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”, “Rocketman”.

_Mejor director: Bong Joon-ho, “Parasite”; Sam Mendes, “1917”; Todd Phillips, “Joker”; Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”; Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”.

_Mejor actriz, drama: Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”; Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”; Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”; Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”; Renée Zellweger, “Judy”.

_Mejor actor, drama: Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”; Antonio Banderas, “Dolor y gloria”; Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”; Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”; Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”.

_Mejor actriz, musical o comedia: Awkwafina, “The Farewell”; Ana de Armas, “Knives Out”; Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”; Emma Thompson, “Late Night”; Cate Blanchett, “Where’d You Go, Bernadette”.

_Mejor actor, musical o comedia: Daniel Craig, “Knives Out”; Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”; Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”; Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”; Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name”.

_Mejor actor de reparto: Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”; Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”; Al Pacino, “The Irishman”; Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”; Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”.

_Mejor película en lengua extranjera: “The Farewell”, “Les Misérables”, “Dolor y gloria”, “Parasite”, “Portrait of a Lady on Fire”.

_Mejor cinta animada: “Frozen 2”, “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”, “The Lion King”, “Missing Link”, “Toy Story 4”.

_Mejor guion: Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story”; Bong Joon-ho y Han Jin-won, “Parasite”; Anthony McCarten, “The Two Popes”; Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”; Steven Zaillian, “The Irishman”.

_Mejor música original: Daniel Pemberton, “Motherless Brooklyn”; Alexandre Desplat, “Little Women”; Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Joker”; Thomas Newman, “1917”; Randy Newman, “Marriage Story”.

_Mejor canción original: “Beautiful Ghosts”, de “Cats”, por Taylor Swift y Andrew Lloyd Webber; “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”, de “Rocketman”, por Elton John & Bernie Taupin; “Into the Unknown”, de “Frozen II”, por Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez; “Spirit”, de “The Lion King”, por Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie e Ilya Salmanzadeh; “Stand Up”, de “Harriet”, por Joshuah Brian Campbell y Cynthia Erivo.

TELEVISION

_Mejor serie de drama: “Big Little Lies”, “The Crown”, “Killing Eve”, “The Morning Show”, “Succession”.

_Mejor actriz, serie de drama: Jennifer Anniston, “The Morning Show”; Olivia Colman, “The Crown”; Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”; Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”; Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”.

_Mejor actor, serie de drama: Brian Cox, “Succession”; Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”; Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”; Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”; Billy Porter, “Pose”.