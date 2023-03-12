Esta es la lista completa de nominados por categoría a los Premios Oscar

Best Supporting Actress nominee Angela Bassett on the champagne carpet at the #Oscars95 Photo Credit : @gettyimages pic.twitter.com/Su8GqPDdIk

Best Actor nominee Brendan Fraser on the champagne carpet at the #Oscars95 Photo Credit: @msayles pic.twitter.com/ci2skXOZ8s

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” lideró con 11 nominaciones seguida de “All Quiet on the Western Front” y “The Banshees of Inisherin” que empató con nueve.

Por otro lado, dentro de la misma categoría están Judd Hirsch en “The Fabelmans” como mejor actor de reparto; Colin Farrell en “The Banshees of Inisherin” y Brendan Fraser en “The Whale”, nominados a mejor actor protagónico. Y en la categoría de mejor actriz están Cate Blanchett por “Tár”, Michelle Williams en “The Fabelmans” y Michelle Yeoh en “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

Entre los actores nominados están Angela Bassett, quien fue nominada en la categoría de mejor actriz de reparto por su papel en “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; Jamie Lee Curtis en la misma categoría por “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

The first Oscar of the night goes to @pinocchiomovie for Best Animated Feature #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/KxO3OSiWlH

Mejor película

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Triangle of Sadness”

“Women Talking”

Mejor actriz de reparto

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Mejor actor de reparto

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”

Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Mejor película internacional

All quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

Mejor corto documental

“The Elephant Whisperers”

“Haulout”

“How Do You Measure a Year?”

“The Martha Mitchell Effect”

“Stranger at the Gate”

Mejor documental

“All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“Fire of Love”

“A House Made of Splinters”

“Navalny”

Mejor canción original

“Applause” de “Tell It like a Woman”

“Hold My Hand” de “Top Gun: Maverick”

“Lift Me Up” de “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Naatu Naatu” de “RRR”

“This Is A Life” de “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Mejor película animada

“Pinocchio, Guillermo del Toro”

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“The Sea Beast”

“Turning Red”

Mejor guión adaptado

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Living”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Women Talking”

Mejor guión original

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Triangle of Sadness”

Mejor actor principal

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Mejor actriz principal

Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Mejor director

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Todd Field, “Tár”

Ruben Ostlund, “Triangle of Sadness”

Mejor diseño de producción

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Babylon”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans”

Mejor fotografía

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

“Elvis”

“Empire of Light”

“Tár”

Mejor diseño de vestuario

“Babylon”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Mejor sonido

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Elvis”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Mejor corto animado

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

“The Flying Sailor”

“Ice Merchants”

“My Year of Dicks”

“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

Mejor cortometraje

“An Irish Goodbye”

“Ivalu”

“Le Pupille”

“Night Ride”

“The Red Suitcase”

Mejor banda sonora

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

Mejores efectos visuales

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Mejor edición

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Mejor maquillaje

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“The Whale”