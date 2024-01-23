Conozca el listado de nominaciones a los Óscar 2024

Luego de varios episodios que retrasaron estrenos y producciones, se llevará a cabo la gala de la 96ᵃ edición de los Premios Óscar este 10 de marzo en Los Ángeles, California.
'Oppenheimer', dirigida por Christopher Nolan, lidera la lista de nominaciones con 13. Le sigue 'Poor Things' con 11 y finalmente se encuentra 'Killers of the Flower Moon' con 10. Lea aquí: Los tres grandes cineastas que se disputarán el Óscar a mejor director
Por otro lado, 'La Sociedad de la nieve', dirigida por Juan Bayona, logró la nominación a mejor película internacional, logrando una amplia audiencia al mostrar con precisión y detalles lo ocurrido con el vuelo 571 de la Fuerza Aérea Uruguaya, en el que perdieron la vida varios de sus pasajeros y tripulantes.
A continuación se mostrará la lista completa de nominados junto con sus categorías:
Mejor película:
1. American of a fall.
2. Barbie.
3. Amercian Fiction.
4. Maestro
5. Past Lives.
6. Poor Things.
7. Killers of the Flowers Moon.
8. Oppenheimer.
9. The Holdovers.
10. The Zone of Interest.
Mejor actor protagonista:
1. Bradley Cooper (Maestro).
2. Colman Domingo (Rustin).
3. Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers).
4. Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer).
5. Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction).
Mejor actriz protagonista:
1. Annette Bening (Nyad).
2. Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon).
3. Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall).
4. Carey Mulligan (Maestro).
5. Emma Stone (Poor Things).
Mejor actor de reparto:
1. Sterling K Brown (American Fiction).
2. Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon).
3. Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer).
4. Ryan Gosling (Barbie).
5. Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things).
Mejor actriz de reparto:
1. Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer).
2. Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple).
3. America Ferrera (Barbie).
4. Jodie Foster (Nyad).
5. Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers).
Mejor dirección:
1. Anatomy of a Fall (Justine Triet).
2. Killers of the Flower Moon (Martin Scorsese).
3. Oppenheimer (Christopher Nolan).
4. Poor things (Yorgos Lanthimos).
5. The Zone of Interest (Jonathan Glazer).
Mejor guión original:
1. Anatomy of a Fall (Justin Triet, Arthur Harari).
2. The Holdovers (David Hemingson).
3. Maestro (Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer).
4. May December (Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik).
5. Past Lives (Celine Song).
Mejor guión adaptado:
1. American Fiction (Cord Jefferson).
2. Barbie (Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach).
3. Oppenheimer (Christopher Nolan).
4. Poor Things (Tony McNamara).
5. The Zone of Interest (Jonathan Glaze).
Mejor canción original:
1. The Fire Inside (Flamin’ Hot).
2. I’m Just Ken (Barbie).
3. It Never Went Away (“American Symphony”).
4. Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) (Killers of the Flower Moon).
5. What Was I Made For? (Barbie).
Mejor película internacional:
1. Io Capitano.
2. Perfect Days.
3. La sociedad de la nieve.
4. La sala de profesores.
5. The Zone of Interest.
Mejor cortometraje de acción:
1.The After (Misan Harriman, Nicky Bentham).
2. Invincible (Vincent René-Lortie, Samuel Caron).
3. Knight of Fortune (Lasse Lyskjaer Noer, Christian Norlyk).
4. Red, White and Blue (Nazrin Choudhury, Sara McFarlane).
5. The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (Wes Anderson, Steven Rales).
Mejor cortometraje animado:
1. Letter to a pig (Tal Kantor, Amit R. Gicelter).
2. Ninety-Five Senses (Jerusha Hess, Jared Hess).
3. Our uniform (Yegane Moghaddam).
4. Pachyderme (Stephanie Clément, Marc Rius).
5. War is Over! Inspired by the music of John & Oko (Dace Mullins, Brad Booker).
Mejor diseño de producción:
1. Barbie (Diseño de producción: Sarah Greenwood, Decoración de escenografía: Katie Spencer).
2. Killers of the Flower Moon (Diseño de producción: Jack Fish, Decoración de escenografía: Adam Willis).
3. Napoleón (Diseño de producción: Arthur Max, Decoración de escenografía: Elli Griff).
4. Oppenheimer (Diseño de producción: Ruth De Jong, Decoración de escenografía: Claire Kaufman).
5. Poor Things (Diseño de producción: James Price y Shona Heath, Decoración de escenografía: Zsuzsa Mihalek).
Mejor película de animación:
1. El chico y la garza.
2. Spider-Man: Cruzando el multiverso.
3. Nimona
4. Elemental.
5. Robot Dreams.
Mejor documental:
1. 20 días en Mariúpol.
2. Bobi Wine: The People’s President.
3. To kill a Tiger.
4. La memoria infinita.
5. Las cuatro hijas.
Mejor corto documental:
1. The ABCs of Book Banning.
2. The barber of Little Rock.
3. Island in Between.
4. The Last Repair Shop.
5. Nai Nai & Wai Po.