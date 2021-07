Relative to a Schoolroom Globe...



Planet Mars is a mile away (1.6 km).



The Moon is 30 feet away (10 meters).



The International Space Station orbits 3/8th of an inch (1 cm) above the surface.



Branson & Bezos this month ascend the thickness of two dimes (2 mm) above the surface. pic.twitter.com/bzM5y7UeeI